File picture

Durban - Pupils at KwaDinabakubo High School, in Link Hills, Inanda, near Hillcrest, have missed out on their preparatory examinations this month after ongoing teacher protests brought teaching and learning to a standstill. Those who have missed out because of the protests include the school’s Grade12 pupils.

Teachers have been on a go-slow since April in protest against the appointment of a teacher as a deputy principal.

This teacher is not their preferred candidate for the position. They preferred another teacher, who had been acting in the position for some time, but did not get the job.

Earlier this month the situation got out of control after parents confronted the protesting teachers about the go-slow, leading to threats being exchanged.

This led to 22 teachers staying away from school for more than a week, fearing for their lives.

Pearl Msomi, a DA councillor and parent at the school, said: “This is making it difficult for us as parents to assist our children, who are struggling. We do not know whether we are failing them or if it’s because of that go-slow.

“The failure rate, especially between Grades 8 and 11, is very high, because the pupils spend their school day wandering the streets. They arrive in the morning but are out by 10am because there are no teachers in the classrooms.”

Msomi said the position of deputy principal was advertised in April. When the appointment was made, teachers objected to it, saying the ­candidate who lost out had done well when he was acting in that position.

According to Msomi, some teachers had alleged that the post had been “fixed” against their preferred candidate, because the former chairperson of the school governing body (SGB) was a former teacher at the school and allegedly left after a fight with their preferred candidate.

“They suspected that the SGB had used its influence to fix the appointment.”

She said the go-slow had led to the cancellation of extra classes for matric pupils, including weekend sessions and the entire winter school programme.

“Grade 12 pupils missed out on the Life Orientation examination.

“They are now being overloaded with work, writing two or three subjects a day to make the timetable because schools close on Friday,” she said.

The DA’s spokesperson on Education, Dr Imran Keeka, said: “To hold these students to ransom by their own educators is not only selfish, but a violation of pupils’ basic rights to quality basic education.”

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said parents and teachers could not have a preferred candidate, describing it as “highly illegal” and “post-fixing”.

“This has caused psychological trauma to pupils. It is destructive for them to prepare for an exam on the day but not write it because it has been cancelled.”

The Mercury