DURBAN - Teachers unions have distanced themselves from a national call for all teachers to down tools on March7 and 8. A notice doing the rounds on social media called on teachers to embark on the two-day national shutdown as a sign of support to the family of a North West teacher who was stabbed by a pupil last year.

In September, a pupil stabbed Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate with a knife. Mokolobate, 24, died en route to the Dinokana Health Centre.

The 17-year-old pupil was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment last month.

“We call on all teachers to take two days stayaway on March 7 and 8 (you don’t need a doctor’s letter) as a sign of support to the former teacher and family,” the flyer read.

The notice does not attribute the march request to any teachers’ union and the contact person on the flyer could not be reached for comment.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said they did not support the shutdown.

“Sadtu has a standing campaign and has written papers on safety in schools. We are also using the platforms created by the department to engage on such issues. We are not going to be part of populist campaigns led by faceless people,” Caluza said.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) chief executive officer, Thirona Moodley, also distanced the union from the shutdown.

“We distance ourselves from any such action and teaching time is a priority to our members,” she said.

Moodley said the union was deeply concerned about safety in schools.

“We have seen, in the past week, a learner stabbed to death and a group of learners beat to death another person ‘for fun’. It is not only teachers who have become victims, but learners as well. We are deeply distressed as our colleagues are not only being assaulted and killed by their own learners, but parents have now entered the fray and have taken to assaulting our teachers,” she said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, Kwazi Mthethwa, said they had not been approached by any structure regarding any protest action.

THE MERCURY