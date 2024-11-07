Teachers unions urge action amid KZN education budget shortfalls

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) outlined several critical issues that it says have remained unresolved. One of the main concerns is the non-payment of pay progressions, which were due to teachers in July.

Naptosa’s Thirona Moodley said that "the non-payment of pay progression is unlawful as employees have acquired the right to pay progression through a collective agreement." The union emphasised that this breach not only affects teachers’ finances but also undermines collective bargaining, a fundamental aspect of labour rights. Moodley also stated that beyond teacher pay, the lack of funding has left schools unable to secure basic learning materials, affecting students’ ability to study and perform in upcoming exams. Naptosa stressed that schools are struggling to cover even essential costs due to the Department of Education’s failure to provide adequate funds for norms and standards.

"The functionality of schools has been hampered, schools are not able to procure learning and teaching support materials," Moodley said. She warned that exam readiness and educational planning for 2025 are at risk. She also said that adding to these challenges is the Department's failure to upgrade and maintain school infrastructure, which she describes as being at a standstill. Unsafe conditions, damaged facilities, and dilapidated buildings have put both learners and educators at risk. Moodley emphasised that many schools in the province are not conducive to a safe learning environment, underscoring that the financial constraints have severely compromised learners' right to quality education.

Cosatu has thrown its support behind the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU), who recently staged a sit-in to demand these overdue payments and resource allocations. In recent weeks, Sadtu leaders staged a two-day sit-in at the provincial education offices, demanding overdue payments and resource allocations. Cosatu KZN Provincial Secretary Edwin Mkhize criticised the government, saying, Cosatu wants to express its disgust at the lack of care, arrogance, and level of irresponsibility being manifested by the 7th government administration. Mkhize noted that the government’s austerity measures are placing an unfair burden on educators while compromising the quality of education available to learners.

The unions warn that this budget crisis is undermining the fundamental rights of learners, especially those in rural and under-resourced areas. “We call on the public to support their children through supporting teachers as they advance the struggle for the betterment of our education,” said Mkhize, appealing for solidarity across communities. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education had responded to the recent picketing by Sadtu last week, acknowledging the grievances raised by the union, including issues of pay progression, remuneration for Grade R practitioners, and delays in the payment of Norms and Standards. The department confirmed that it is actively engaging with the Treasury, led by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, to secure additional funding.