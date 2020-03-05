Teachers who resigned, are welcome to come back to work - says Dept of Education

Durban - Teachers who resigned from their posts are now allowed to return to the profession, following changes to the Department of Education’s recruitment policy. In November last year the department issued a circular detailing the conditions of employment of teachers and placed returning teachers third by order of priority when filling a vacant post. Teacher unions said KwaZulu-Natal had “banned” the re-hiring of teachers who had resigned from the profession. However, after negotiations with the unions, the department backtracked. The department made it clear that it did not consider the returning teachers more valuable, and had enough skilled teachers in positions or waiting for employment.

In the circular, the department said following consultation with organised labour, it had decided to review the priority order to be followed in considering applications for the filling of level one teacher posts.

“The following is the priority order: teachers declared as additional to their staff establishment, all professionally qualified teachers who are first-time appointees, and teachers who return after a break in service.”

It said qualified Grade R practitioners should be considered for placement in a vacant substantive post that may arise in the same school, provided they met the appointment and curriculum requirements of the school.

In addition, substitute teachers currently serving for three months or more must be considered for placement in a vacant substantive post in the same school provided they met the requirements of the school.

National Teachers Union president Allen Thompson said they were happy that teachers returning to the sector would be rehired. “Many of these teachers have lost a fortune in their retirement and are in a vulnerable position, some have nothing.

“They left the service because they desperately needed access to their pension so they could meet other personal goals.

“We’ve always said the government should allow teachers access to a portion of their pension, and the teachers repay that through an increase in their contributions to the pension,” he said.

Thompson described teachers who resigned as “the cream of the crop”.

Siphiwe Mpungose, general secretary of the Educators Union of SA, said they were opposed to the treatment of returning teachers as if they were new appointees.

“Their experience should be considered. You need a blend of skills and experience,” he said. Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they did hire returning teachers, but they were not a priority.

