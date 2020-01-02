The SA leanerships website, which promotes government job and training opportunities, issued a notice this week that the department was offering bursaries to matriculants through the Funza Lushaka bursaries programme this year.
Those interested in this opportunity have until January 11 to apply.
The department offers students the opportunity to complete a teaching qualification in an area of national priority.
The recipients of the bursary will be expected to teach at a public school for the same number of years that they received the bursary.