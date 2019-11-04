Teaching set to resume after MEC’s intervention









KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu addressed concerned parents at a meeting at Mariannhill Park Primary School. Durban - Teaching resumed at Mariannhill Park Primary School in Pinetown today after ongoing tensions at the school and sexual harrassment allegations against the headmaster led to teachers downing tools. On Friday, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, visited the school where he held a meeting with the principal and staff behind closed doors. He then addressed concerned parents on the next step in their children’s learning. Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said allegations of sexual misconduct, poor leadership and intimidation had been levelled against the principal. “The principal claimed that he was attacked at his home, and went to the media about it. He told reporters that teachers were involved in the attack. “This upset the teachers, who asked why did he not address their issues with them as staff. The MEC has said that if death threats were issued, it should have been reported to the police,” he said.

Mthethwa said a team had been assigned to investigate the issues at the school, adding that they would provide a report to the MEC.

Mshengu said they had listened to the issues raised by teachers and parents.

The DA spokesperson on Education, Dr Imran Keeka, said it was concerning that the department was only now paying attention to what was going on at the school.

“The reality is that the department doesn’t know whether it’s coming or going. I recently visited another school where they’ve had no physics teacher for months. The issue here is largely due to the hold that the unions have over the department. The only people here who suffer are the pupils,” he said.

Keeka said he made a recommendation to the MEC about establishing a schools evaluation body.

“This would ensure quick intervention when there are issues that come into play that stop learning. I also moved for a motion calling for an ombudsman, so grievances raised are addressed on time,” Keeka said.

The provincial chief executive of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, Thirona Moodley, said they had been closely following the situation.

“We will not support teachers who are leaving pupils unattended. We believe that these matters can be resolved amicably without the teachers’ concerns being compromised,” she said.

Moodley said the union had been liaising with the department and school management.

“Through the intervention of the MEC, we’re confident that teaching and learning will resume. The allegations against the principal are very serious, and we hope that the team that’s been assigned to the school will be given a strict time frame in which to investigate them,” she said.

Moodley said many teachers felt that downing chalk was their last option, as they had raised their grievances before but nothing was done.

The Mercury