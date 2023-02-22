Team established to investigate alleged assault of teacher, principal threatened at an oThongathi primary school

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education MEC Mbali Frazer has established a transversal team to probe the alleged assault of an educator and threats made against the principal at gunpoint at Sarasvati Primary School in oThongathi, north of Durban.
In a statement, the department said the MEC’s Rapid Response Team is at work at the school today (Wednesday) to investigate the incidents on school premises and report its findings within a 24-hour period.
“It is alleged that an educator was assaulted last Friday by her colleagues and the principal was allegedly ambushed and threatened by gunmen,” the department said.
Frazer said the department will not condone such violent behaviour on school premises.
The MEC condemned such “cowardly acts of crime”.
“Schools are sacred places of teaching and learning and I call to order peace and discipline that should prevail in our centres of learning,” said Frazer.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, The Mercury reported on Wednesday that the deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary School in uMlazi V section was shot and injured in an apparent hijacking by unknown hijackers today (Wednesday).
The department said that according to information from witnesses, the deputy principal was not the target.
Reports indicate that the hijackers were targeting a bakkie of another educator in front of the deputy principal.
The department said the deputy principal is in a stable condition in a Durban hospital.
Frazer appealed to members of the community who may have seen the suspects to assist police with the identification of the hijackers.