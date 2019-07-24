South Africa - Durban - 02 June 2019 - A homeless man pulling two trolleys in Durban CBD. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality is looking into developing its own drug task team after it was found that substance abuse was directly linked to the increase in the number of homeless people living in Durban. The multi-sectoral task team dealing with the issue has suggested the city provide an open space where people can be guaranteed a safe night’s sleep, a subsidised shelter for women and children, setting minimum standards for the shelters, and a list of feeding schemes.

In a progress report presented to the city’s executive council yesterday, the team also recommended replacing identity documents of the homeless that had been lost, many during police raids.

Six key focus areas have been identified by the task team to deal with homelessness and include shelters, targeted services, reintegration, substance abuse, law enforcement and financing.

The DA’s Nicole Graham suggested that since the team’s report highlighted substance abuse as being one of the areas that needed focus, an assessment on drug usage and selling needed to be done.

“The city needs to start investigating how we can develop our own drug unit in the municipality that will work hand in hand with metro police and the SAPS. If we don’t stop the supply of drugs, we will never get on top of this problem,” she said.

In October last year, the multi-sectoral task team comprising of eThekwini officials as well as 13 elected representatives from NGOs, community-based organisations, faith-based organisations, academia, business and homeless people was created with Raymond Perrier elected as chairperson.

Perrier presented the task team’s progress report to the council’s security and emergency services committee last week.

The team’s proposals also included targeted services, such as providing a venue where the homeless can store their possessions; finding training organisations and employers willing to co-operate as well as social workers who can build trust with the families of the homeless to reunite them; and building on the Qalakabusha programme to provide longer periods of personal, psychological and vocational development, as well as reviewing law enforcement tactics, when dealing with the homeless.

Acting mayor Fawzia Peer said significant progress has been made by the city in dealing with this issue.

She said a drug unit and a crime unit had already been established in the metro police.

“The drug unit has had numerous successful drug busts in the city. I am very proud of them and what they have achieved,” she said.

“They need further capacity such as unmarked vehicles to continue their work.

Peer said the safer cities unit was the designated unit to deal with homelessness and it would implement some of the proposals from the task team.

“This includes the Strollers Building which was recently acquired to accommodate homeless women and children. A tender will go out soon for a non-governmental organisation to run it.

“Council has also approved a special purpose vehicle to co-ordinate funding to deal with the issue of homelessness. We are waiting for another building to accommodate the homeless men in the city.

“So things are progressing, but it takes time to implement as processes have to be followed and all these interventions also require funding,” Peer added.

