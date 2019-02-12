DURBAN - Newlands East residents cheered in celebration after watching rescue personnel work for three hours to save the life of a baby girl found stuck in a stormwater drain yesterday morning. Resident Iyron Lovedale first heard the infant’s cries when he and a friend were walking down the road.

“I stopped and asked my friend if he could hear a baby crying. I walked towards where I thought the sound was coming from and realised it was coming from the drain. I managed to lift the lid and saw the baby. We then ran to get help,” he said.

By the time emergency crews arrived, the water pressure inside the pipe had pushed the baby, Lovedale named her “Storm”, further down from where she was thought to have been dumped.

EThekwini Fire teams, SAPS Search and Rescue and other teams managed to set up a trace to discover where the baby was. After almost three hours, two of the rescuers managed to pull baby girl to safety.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the baby was taken to an awaiting ambulance and assessed by paramedics. She was then airlifted to the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Cato Manor.

Lovedale cried as the baby was bundled into a towel and taken away by the paramedics.

“I have a five-year-old daughter. I cannot imagine anyone doing this to a baby,” he said.

The large crowd of residents cheered and clapped as the baby was lifted out from the pipe.

“You are the real heroes today,” they shouted at the multidisciplinary emergency crews at the rescue site.

Ward councillor Shontel de Boer urged women to seek help instead of resorting to abandoning their babies.

“With so much help available, I cannot understand how a mother would throw her child in the drain. I certainly hope that the police will do everything possible to find out who the mother of the baby is. The mother also needs medical treatment and a psychological evaluation. However, this has been a good outcome for the baby and we praise the police and emergency services for their hard work today,” De Boer said.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited the baby in hospital and called for the strengthening of family planning programmes.

He said an environment needed to be created where, if family planning proved unsuccessful, mothers could put their babies up for adoption.

