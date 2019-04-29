Durban - Seven children from a creche between the ages of four and five were rushed to a clinic after they were allegedly exposed to teargas used to disperse protesting students at a high school across the road in Copesville in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning. Werner Vermaak, the ER24 spokesperson said at approximately 11:25 paramedics from ER24 arrived at a creche near Copesville High School where they found seven children crying and feeling unwell.

"They were assessed by the medics and transported to a nearby clinic for further care," said Vermaak.

Vermaak said it is understood that protest action was taking place at the Copesville High School opposite the creche.

"According to bystanders on the scene, teargas was activated and some of the gas affected the nearby creche. The creche explained that they have contacted the parents of the kids to inform them of the situation," he said.

Vermaak added that paramedics also treated a female high school student for an injury to her foot.

"She explained to paramedics that she was hit with a rubber bullet,"he said.

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not clear and police were present on the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that pupils embarked in a protest and stoned teachers’ vehicles at their school in Copesville.

"Public Order Police dispersed the crowd and they are still in the area, monitoring the situation," said Gwala.

Gwala said a case of malicious damage to property has been opened at the Mountain Rise police station for investigation.

