Temporary closure of Sea Cow Lake and Inanda Road intersection until October 31

Durban - EThekwini Municipality has announced the temporary closure of the Sea Cow Lake and Inanda Road intersection in Durban until October 31.
In a statement posted on the Durban Metro Police Facebook page on Friday, the City advised the public of the temporary closure.
“This is to allow essential construction work of the GO!Durban CI route From April 12, 2023, until October 31, 2023,” read the statement.
According to the municipality, motorists, commuters and public transport operators can expect delays due to construction of a portion of the eastbound carriageway on Inanda Road.
“A temporary bypass, single lane bi-directional (parallel to the eastbound carriageway) road will be put in place with road markings and signage during the construction period.
Hundreds of residents staying in community hall, after fire guts Isipingo informal settlement
Developers call for grace period on vacant land rates in eThekwini
eThekwini mayor takes aim at staff, blames former DSW manager for city being dirty
Durban businesses raises concern over proposed eThekwini electricity tariff hike
“There will be no access into Sea Cow Lake from Inanda Road. Willowfield Avenue (opposite the SPCA) will be used as a detour,” said the city. It urged motorists to move with caution and follow the detour signs.
With regard to pedestrian access, the city said pedestrians from Kenville Road would be diverted through the Kenville Road staircase and were to follow the driveway path that led into Sea Cow Lake and Inanda roads.
“The current construction at the Kenville Road Bridge is reaching completion, pedestrians will be allowed to access the area leading onto Sea Cow Lake Road,” said the municipality.