Temporary closure of Sea Cow Lake and Inanda Road intersection until October 31

Durban - EThekwini Municipality has announced the temporary closure of the Sea Cow Lake and Inanda Road intersection in Durban until October 31. In a statement posted on the Durban Metro Police Facebook page on Friday, the City advised the public of the temporary closure.

“This is to allow essential construction work of the GO!Durban CI route From April 12, 2023, until October 31, 2023,” read the statement. According to the municipality, motorists, commuters and public transport operators can expect delays due to construction of a portion of the eastbound carriageway on Inanda Road. “A temporary bypass, single lane bi-directional (parallel to the eastbound carriageway) road will be put in place with road markings and signage during the construction period.