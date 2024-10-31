Tensions over traditional leadership claims

Tensions have emerged between the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi after he claimed the organisation was advocating for the independence of Izinduna from Amakhosi in KZN. The political lobby group, which represents traditional leaders and chiefs, issued a statement this week saying they were responding to video clips in which Buthelezi had made the claims in a recent address to Amakhosi in Ulundi.

Buthelezi, in response to the statement, said he was dealing with the issue of Izinduna (headmen and headwomen) who had usurped the authority of Amakhosi and were seeking to be independent from the senior traditional leaders. “Recent pronouncements by (Buthelezi) with respect to the institution of traditional leadership are misleading and toxic. “Buthelezi’s statements are false, deliberately misleading and betray a fundamental lack of understanding of his important portfolio,” Contralesa said in a statement.

The organisation said Izinduna were identified by communities and formally appointed by Amakhosi. “There is a communal process that is followed when Izinduna are designated and appointed, or discharged from their duties. “This process is primarily based on cultural practice, and is also encapsulated (in) the legal framework of the country. It is based on ethics, fairness and justice.

“Izinduna cannot be hired or fired without following due process. They are servants of their communities and report to senior traditional leaders. They are the eyes, ears, hands and legs of the traditional authorities.” Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, the organisation’s president, said the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act recognised traditional leaders as public office bearers and Cogta plays a supportive role for the institution of traditional leaders. “If Buthelezi understood these facts he would know that Izinduna are supervised by senior traditional leaders and cannot function independently of them.

His assertion that Izinduna cannot be supported by Cogta is wrong in law and spirit. “Cogta is duty bound to give support to all levels of traditional leadership, including Izinduna.” Mokoena described Buthelezi’s comments as dangerous and divisive.

“We call on him to exercise restraint and refrain from driving a wedge between traditional leaders and their communities. “We expect him to play a constructive role and support traditional leaders without politicising the workings of the institution of traditional rule,” Mokoena said. Buthelezi, who is also the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini and Nation and a senior IFP leader, rejected claims that he was being misleading and toxic, adding that it was unfortunate that Contralesa had not discussed the issue with him before issuing a statement.

“Instead it has unleashed a volley of insults against me when I am performing my role as MEC for Cogta in KwaZulu-Natal, which is the province with the highest number of Amakhosi in the country.” He said there were examples where Izinduna have usurped the power of Amakhosi and started appointing their own Izinduna. “In 255 traditional authorities, there are complaints against the behaviour of Izinduna.

“Now, when I am exercising my authority in upholding the integrity of the institution, Contralesa, which is an affiliate of the ANC, does not even have the courtesy to engage me but just goes out and talks about issues which they know nothing about.” Buthelezi said he was following due process in removing Izinduna, making sure that they were appointed legally. He said there was an element of headmen and headwomen seeking to usurp the powers of Amakhosi. “They are (doing this) using the umbrella of Contralesa and that in itself is very divisive, and we will not allow in the Zulu kingdom for them to play that divisive role in usurping the power, status and authority of Amakhosi,” Buthelezi said.

Buthelezi recently announced that traditional leaders must sit on the executive committees of municipalities in KZN. “The Mercury” reported that Cogta directed in a circular that traditional leaders must be consulted and participate in the municipal decisions affecting their areas. The circular said all municipalities were urged to ensure that at least one of the participating traditional leaders is involved in the executive committee.