Testing, vehicle licensing centres open

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has lost about R37 million in revenue due to the Covid-19 national lockdown. This is according to MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli, who urged people not to panic and flock to the department’s driving testing centres and licensing offices. Ntuli was speaking at the inspection of the driving licence testing centre (DLTC) and motor licensing office in Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road yesterday. Some DLTCs and licensing units reopened yesterday after being closed for over two months during lockdown. Ntuli said the centres would be reopened in phases in alignment with the department’s Covid-19 recovery plan.

“My appeal to people is that we are now faced with a backlog, and they shouldn’t panic. Our centres are ready to assist and they are working hard to ensure that they put more effort into dealing with the backlog,” said Ntuli.

As of last week Friday, 30 registering authorities in the province had already been reopened, while nine private vehicle testing centres had also started operating.

DLTCs and motor licensing offices in Smiso Nkwanyana Road, Umbilo and Pinetown were reopened yesterday as the department prioritised car dealerships.

The provincial regulatory entity’s offices will also reopen to provide services to the public transport industry.

According to Ntuli, more than 373 people were assisted yesterday at the Smiso Nkwanyana Road premises and over 1500 people were assisted at other centres across eThekwini.

The DLTCs that were opened yesterday, including those in Pinetown, Mkondeni and Newcastle, would cover those who needed services in those areas. However, only members of the public who had prior appointments and who had been sent notifications would be attended to.

“No new bookings will be taken until further notice and no person shall come to the offices if not sent a message or contacted by the department,” said Ntuli.

“The opening of centres in a phased approach is to reduce the backlog as there are more than 5806 candidates for learner’s licences with more than 5033 candidates for driving licence tests that had to either be cancelled or postponed.

“More than 37134 vehicles were affected. Overall, we are estimating that R37m in revenue was lost. We are working hard to put plans into action to catch up with the lost period, including working extra hours and working on weekends.”

Ntuli said they had delayed the reopening to ensure compliance with all Covid-19 protocols and regulations.

“We are now comfortable with the safety of our staff and members of the public who will be visiting our offices,” he said.

He urged the public not to panic as Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula had approved a 90-day grace period for all motorists whose licences had expired.

The Mercury