Durban businessman Peter Munns appeared in the Durban High Court, without an advocate, to represent the Durban Ark Concept and The Ark Christian Ministries Church as the first and second applicants in a civil case against the city that has dragged on for seven years.
According to court papers, the Durban Ark Concept and eThekwini Municipality had a “mutual agreement” in 1999 that the city would “identify, secure and provide an alternative building and site” suitable for the relocation of about 900 “sick, homeless, poor and socially excluded and needy people” who were living in the ark’s shelter.
The city wanted to relocate the people to make way for new developments in the Point precinct.
In terms of the agreement, the Ark Christian Ministries Church agreed to undergo an accreditation process to determine whether it was eligible for grant funding from the then Department of Provincial Housing to the value of R10865000 for the relocation and infrastructure costs. The accreditation was approved in 2001.