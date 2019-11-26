The Ark’s R528m lawsuit against city hits a snag









Durban businessman Peter Munns appeared in the Durban High Court to represent the Durban Ark Concept and The Ark Christian Ministries Church. Lyse Comins Durban - A David and Goliath battle in which the Durban Ark Concept is suing the eThekwini Municipality in the Durban High Court for R528million, alleging the city has “stolen from the poor” and caused “irreparable damage” to the lives of homeless people, faced another set- back yesterday. Durban businessman Peter Munns appeared in the Durban High Court, without an advocate, to represent the Durban Ark Concept and The Ark Christian Ministries Church as the first and second applicants in a civil case against the city that has dragged on for seven years. According to court papers, the Durban Ark Concept and eThekwini Municipality had a “mutual agreement” in 1999 that the city would “identify, secure and provide an alternative building and site” suitable for the relocation of about 900 “sick, homeless, poor and socially excluded and needy people” who were living in the ark’s shelter. The city wanted to relocate the people to make way for new developments in the Point precinct. In terms of the agreement, the Ark Christian Ministries Church agreed to undergo an accreditation process to determine whether it was eligible for grant funding from the then Department of Provincial Housing to the value of R10865000 for the relocation and infrastructure costs. The accreditation was approved in 2001.

However, when numerous attempts to find a suitable place for the relocation of the ark failed, the ark blamed the city for its inaction and took legal action to sue it for R528369297. The figure was calculated to include the cost of obtaining new premises, interest and damages caused due to the delay, according to court papers.

The Durban Ark Concept argued that the city was in breach of contract.

Judge Anton van Zyl noted that according to court papers, the Durban Ark Concept was no longer registered as a legal Section 21 non-profit organisation with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and therefore there was no longer a plaintiff in the matter.

According to a letter from the CIPC dated November 12, 2018, the organisation’s application for re-instatement could not be processed because proof and supporting documents such as bank statements or a contract had not been provided.

The eThekwini Municipality averred in papers it served on Munns yesterday that the State could replace the entity as the plaintiff in terms of regulations relating to deregistered companies. However, Judge Van Zyl dismissed this proposal.

In issuing his ruling on the matter Judge Van Zyl said he had taken into account the importance of the law and Constitution, which regulated citizens’ relationships to ensure those with power did not subjugate those with less power.

The judge said it was a “sad case with a long history” involving displaced people who were seeking to enforce what they believed were their rights and had come into conflict with the city.

“The plaintiff is not officially before the court, once the exercise of reregistering the plaintiff company has been completed then in law its rights would revive.

“The only order I can make which is relevant and recognised in law is to simply remove the matter from the roll.

“There is a misconception that if I strike the matter from the roll instead of removing it, that it is the same thing. Striking it shows the courts displeasure if it is removed it can be re-enrolled at the appropriate time,” the judge said.

The Mercury