The correct way to dispose of garden refuse using blue bags in eThekwini

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has issued an advisory regarding the correct way to dispose of garden refuse using blue bags. According to the City most residents are not utilising the DSW blue garden refuse bags for garden waste.

“The City has noted with concern the improper disposal of garden refuse and urges the public to understand the options available for the disposal of this waste type,” said the statement. The municipality said only blue bags are for the disposal of garden refuse and residents need to request the bags or purchase it from retailers. “We request residents to adhere to the correct use of refuse bags, which are black refuse bags for domestic refuse, orange bags for recycling and DSW blue bags for garden refuse,” it advised.

The municipality said residents can choose to sign a blue bag contract and these bags will be delivered to their properties. “The cost of blue bags includes the collection of garden waste and disposal thereof. Blue garden bags must be taken out together with black bags on the scheduled collection day,” it said. Apart from using the blue bags, the municipality said residents can dispose of their garden waste at the nearest Cleansing and Solid Waste (CSW) Unit garden refuse site.