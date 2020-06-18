The great bank heist - 8 arrested

Durban - The arrest of eight key players in the VBS bank looting scandal was an indication that headway was being made into crimes involving high-profile citizens, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi said during a media briefing yesterday. Batohi has vowed to take a vigorous stance against the delay tactics that have become synonymous with high-profile cases, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) begins its prosecution of those arrested for “the biggest bank robbery in the country”. A two-year investigation by a specialised investigating team of 15 members from the Hawks and police detectives led to early morning search-and-seizure operations at 10 properties in Gauteng and Limpopo yesterday. Investigations revealed that the suspects, who served as senior executives at the infamous Venda Building Social (VBS) Mutual Bank, were allegedly responsible for money being looted from the bank over several years. News of VBS Mutual Bank’s collapse came to light following an investigation and report commissioned by the SA Reserve Bank in 2018. The investigation was led by advocate Terry Motau.

The investigation found that close to R2 billion had been looted from the bank with the help of executives. This resulted in the bank having to be liquidated.

The report, titled “The Great Bank Heist”, was released in October 2018.

Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the team had executed warrants of arrests on four suspects, while three were expected to hand themselves over yesterday.

The eighth suspect was under Covid-19 quarantine, and “would be secured after completion of the relevant processes”.

Lebeya said the Hawks went in search of paperwork during the early morning raids. Among the items seized was a watch that would form part of the evidence, he said.

The Hawks had been investigating the matter since August 2018 as an inquiry. It was converted to a police docket in May 2019.

The suspects were charged with 47 counts, including five of racketeering, 12 for theft, common law offence, seven for fraud, 15 counts of corruption and seven counts of money laundering.

They are expected to appear at Palmridge Regional Court today.

“The complainant in this case formed an opinion in his then capacity as the Registrar that VBS Mutual Bank was in financial difficulties and as such would be unable to repay deposits made with VBS, when legally obliged to do so.

“The investigation revealed that as at March11, 2018, there was a general deficiency in the money received by VBS amounting to R2.29 billion,” Lebeya said.

He said the scam was hatched in July 2017 when the board of directors for VBS approved financial statements for the year ending March 2017 that made VBS look richer, while it was in fact insolvent.

“The financial statements were shockingly inflated,” he said.

It is alleged that the chairperson and the chief executive signed the directors’ responsibility statement to the annual financial statement that was prepared by the chief financial officer of VBS.

“The investigation has revealed that the 10 men who are the suspects either unduly, directly or indirectly benefited at least R122287863 that was not due,” Lebeya said.

VBS Bank was formed to be a savings facility years ago and saw many individuals channel their savings to the bank.

This included stokvel groups and pensioners, whose money disappeared.

Various municipalities across the country that had illegally channelled funds to the bank had also lost millions.

According to the Hawks investigation, at least 20 municipalities deposited R3.7bn into the bank, of which R2.2bn was paid back.

This left an amount of R1.5bn in VBS.

Lebeya said that the investigation into the municipalities was at an advanced stage and these latest arrests only formed one leg of the investigation.

“We cannot indicate how many more will be charged and arrested.

“The process will be informed by the investigation, which is still continuing.

“We will leave no stone unturned in finding whoever benefited from whatever crime was committed,” Lebeya said.

Looking ahead, Lebeya said that information provided in more than 1000 statements had already indicated to investigators the direction in which to go next.

Batohi said that while the arrests were an important milestone in the investigation, there was a lot more work ahead of the team.

She said that while the country had become accustomed to long, drawn-out proceedings, this investigation needed time and patience.

“I feel and share the impatience of the country searching for justice in this matter.

“The wheels of justice are turning.

“The team has to be meticulous and go through everything with a fine-toothed comb so that justice prevails. We owe it to the investors, in particular the pensioners who lost their hard-earned money.

“The country may rest assured that we will certainly prosecute whoever and wherever the investigation may take us,” Batohi said.

She added that the Asset Forfeiture Unit was also looking into recovering any of the proceeds from crime in this case.

Batohi said the NPA owed it to the bank’s investors, “particularly the elderly of Limpopo to deliver justice in this matter”.

“We can only restore confidence in the criminal justice service if we deliver a quality service to those who have been harmed. There must be consequences,” she said.

Batohi said she “felt” the pressure to prosecute high-profile crimes from the public, given the “pervasive culture of impunity in South Africa”.

“Given what South Africa is emerging from, I feel and share the impatience of the country for justice. We want to assure the public there are many people behind the scenes working under difficult circumstances. The wheels of justice are turning.”

Prosecutors were to decide if bail would be opposed for the suspects.

The Mercury