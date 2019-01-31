An aerial view of the hugely popular Ballito Junction.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast is a “commercial sleeping giant”. This is the view of Mark Johnson, a licensee of Seeff North Coast. “I believe that we are sitting on the cusp of the next big surge.

“So what are the key drivers? The semigration phenomenon, which sees families moving down from the inland regions and the ‘breadwinner’ commuting, has now changed to more businesses and business owners moving to the North Coast lock, stock and barrel. Lifestyle also has a huge bearing on the choices that are being made, with proximity to King Shaka International Airport, new schools, hospitals, regional retail centres and multiple recreation options, as well as the temperate climate, being critical features of the North Coast.

As the momentum grows, so do other opportunities in terms of supporting the commercial, logistics and retail infrastructure.

“The North Coast has become populated by a multitude of entrepreneurs breathing new and vibrant energy into the area. Many small businesses and home businesses have blossomed and become the norm, all of which has led to complementary business opportunities.

“In terms of larger industry there has been a big shift as a result of what has already happened and what is planned to happen in the next 10 years. In the south, in addition to uMhlanga and surrounds, we have the Cornubia office and industrial development. Flanking the airport on the west is the Dube Trade Port Special Economic Zone, the Agrizone and the Cargo & Logistics Hub. The larger planned Aerotropolis will have enormous benefits for the North Coast region and will be well positioned as a global logistics and manufacturing centre for sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the world.

“Already international organisations such as Samsung, Mahindra, Yangtze Optics Africa and more are moving to the area. Major logistics companies have begun operations to service the growth and need.

“North of King Shaka Airport are a plethora of opportunities in commercial, retail and manufacturing for large and entrepreneurial investors.

“Growth is inevitable and opportunities are plentiful - and this is reflected in the prediction that there will be a need for 12000 houses in the next seven to eight years in this North Coast area,” Johnson said.

- THE MERCURY