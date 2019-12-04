However, the SPCA said the 80kg and one metre tall Great Dane was fortunate to have been booked for adoption as there were many other dogs that still needed to find homes.
EManzimtoti SPCA manager Tracey Girling said Dada’s owners had moved and were not able to take him with them.
“They did the right thing by surrendering him into our care and not giving him away on Facebook,” she said.
Girling cautioned that with the festive season approaching people should be aware of the costs and responsibility that came with keeping a pet, and should not give pets as gifts.