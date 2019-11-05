Durban - On Friday, the city of Durban will roll out the red carpet for the winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Springboks.
Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team will make their way to Durban as part of their nationwide victory tour. Exactly where in Durban, will be announced soon!
The Boks were victorious against the English in the RWC final played in Japan on Saturday, beating their English rivals 32 - 12.
The team arrived back in South Africa earlier this week.
Durbanites are urged to come out in their numbers to show support for the team.