South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Durban - On Friday, the city of Durban will roll out the red carpet for the winners of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the Springboks. Rassie Erasmus, Siya Kolisi and the rest of the team will make their way to Durban as part of their nationwide victory tour. Exactly where in Durban, will be announced soon! The Boks were victorious against the English in the RWC final played in Japan on Saturday, beating their English rivals 32 - 12. The team arrived back in South Africa earlier this week. Durbanites are urged to come out in their numbers to show support for the team.

The Springbok Trophy Tour is scheduled to take place between November 7-11 across various parts of the country.

Fans and people from all walks of life are encouraged to be part of the Springboks victory parade by lining the streets, wearing their supporter’s shirts and fly the South African flag to show support and love to the team.

The are set to kick off the tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday before travelling to Durban on Friday.

Thereafter, the team heads to East London and Port Elizabeth before their final stop in the Mother City.

Government urges South Africans to come out in their numbers and give

the national rugby team, the Springboks, a hero’s welcome as they are expected

