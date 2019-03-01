File photo: African News Agency

DURBAN - Several parts of Durban have been hit by the theft of brass water meters. Ward councillor Samantha Windvogel said about 50 old brass water meters had been stolen in Seaview, Bellair and Hillary in the past four weeks.

She said the theft had resulted in huge water losses and was an inconvenience to residents who were left without water.

Windvogel said that while she had written to the city’s head of water and sanitation, Ednick Msweli, asking that the brass meters be replaced with plastic ones, she urged residents to also make the request.

“They must go to customer care in Prior Road with their water account and ID document and request to change over to the plastic water meter,” said Windvogel.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the theft of the meters was a serious issue and needed urgent intervention by law enforcement.

Mayisela said the city was concerned about the severe water losses as a result of the theft and called for scrap metal dealers not to accept the brass meters.

Resident Fathima Adams said her meter had been stolen at about 1am on Tuesday, and as a result she was without water till 11am the next day.

KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said they could confirm only two incidents that had been reported.

“Cases of theft have been opened at the Bellair police station. Regular patrols are being conducted by Visible Policing members to prevent similar incidents and other criminal activities,” added Mbele.

THE MERCURY