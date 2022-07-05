There should be no meddling in councils, says Dlamini Zuma

Durban – An unhealthy interface between the political and administrative side of local government is crippling municipalities, disrupting service delivery and often leading to community protests. This is the grim picture that Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma painted on the state of municipalities when addressing delegates at a local government indaba in Durban on Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The gathering drew the attendance of council representatives from across KZN and is aimed at strengthening the local government sphere and ensuring effective delivery of services. Dlamini Zuma said while the department was concerned with some of the matters raised by Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke on municipal finances last month, when presenting the report on municipalities, many of the problems had also been identified by the department when it conducted an assessment last year. “The interface between the political and administrative wings of the municipality are important, but each one must play their role and not interfere with the other,” said the minister.

She cited instances where in some councils, councillors were appointing service providers and presenting invoices to the administration staff for processing, saying such a practice should not be allowed. The minister conceded that for local government to function properly a greater effort was needed in the form of highly skilled individuals and councillors who play their oversight role properly. She noted the concerns raised over the funding model, adding that this should also be raised with the finance minister. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka also attended the gathering at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.