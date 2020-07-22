These KZN areas will be without electricity on Thursday
Durban - Parts of the province will be without electricity during peak hours on Thursday while Eskom implements load reductions.
In a statement sent on Wednesday, Eskom said the operation will prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.
Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations. It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.
Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair.
The areas include Dannhauser, Ladysmith and parts of eThekwini as well as Newcastle and uMshwathi.
These areas will be without electricity from 7am to 9am, or 5pm to 9pm:
Dannhauser (7am - 9am)
Banf
Fairbreeze
Greenock
Kilegethe
Naas
Poona
Rutland
Emnambithi / Ladysmith (5pm - 7pm)
Ezakheni
Graythorne
eThekwini (7am - 9am)
Luthuli
Umgababa
Umgababa south
Msunduzi / Impendle (7am - 9am)
Imbali
Msunduzi / Impendle (5pm - 7pm)
Siyamu
Georgetown
Draaihoek
Henley Hill
Maqungwane Outlying
Nhlazatshe
Edendale
Dambuza
Mpoyinanda
Caluza
Siyamu
Landauville
Esogodini
Henley
Kwamntogotho
Smeroe
Esogodini,
Georgetown
Henley
Minimzolo
Zibomvini
Mpumuza
Craigie Lea
Kwadlozi
Kwamntogotho
Kwampande
Ntembeni
Newcastle (7am - 9am)
Drycut
Madadni
Massondale
Musiskraal
Newcastle (5pm - 7pm)
Madadeni
uMhlathuze / uMlalazi (5pm - 7pm)
Amanzamnyama
Duleen
Fort Napoleon
Mon Desir
Nhlangenyuke
Nsiwa
Ongoye
Senziwe
uMkhanyakude (5pm - 7pm)
Gazini
Mloli
Mfakubeka
Nyenyane
Thengani
Thandizwe
Pikinini
Myamazane
KwaMshudu
uMshwati (5am - 7am)
Broadmoor
Ekuthuleni
Swayimana
Vuka
Welgelegen
Ekhukanyeni
Gcumisa
Ingqayizivele
Kwasokesimbone
Mbeka
Mbhava
Odlameni
Saint Paul
Swayimana
Thuthuka
Vukani
Customers from affected areas are encouraged not to log a fault during this period.
Eskom urges customers to treat all installations as live.
Customers are advised to report any illegal activities on Eskom lines on the Eskom Crime Line number: 0800 11 27 22.
The Mercury