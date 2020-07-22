The MercuryNews

These KZN areas will be without electricity on Thursday

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 2h ago

Durban - Parts of the province will be without electricity during peak hours on Thursday while Eskom implements load reductions.

In a statement sent on Wednesday, Eskom said the operation will prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.

Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations. It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.

Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair.

The areas include Dannhauser, Ladysmith and parts of eThekwini as well as Newcastle and uMshwathi.

These areas will be without electricity from 7am to 9am, or 5pm to 9pm:

Dannhauser (7am - 9am)

Banf

Fairbreeze

Greenock

Kilegethe

Naas

Poona

Rutland

Emnambithi / Ladysmith (5pm - 7pm)

Ezakheni

Graythorne

eThekwini (7am - 9am)

Luthuli

Umgababa

Umgababa south

Msunduzi / Impendle (7am - 9am)

Imbali

Msunduzi / Impendle (5pm - 7pm)

Siyamu

Georgetown

Draaihoek

Henley Hill

Maqungwane Outlying

Nhlazatshe

Edendale

Dambuza

Mpoyinanda

Caluza

Siyamu

Landauville

Esogodini

Henley

Kwamntogotho

Smeroe

Esogodini,

Georgetown

Henley

Minimzolo

Zibomvini

Mpumuza

Craigie Lea

Kwadlozi

Kwamntogotho

Kwampande

Ntembeni

Newcastle (7am - 9am)

Drycut

Madadni

Massondale

Musiskraal

Newcastle (5pm - 7pm)

Madadeni

uMhlathuze / uMlalazi (5pm - 7pm)

Amanzamnyama

Duleen

Fort Napoleon

Mon Desir

Nhlangenyuke

Nsiwa

Ongoye

Senziwe

uMkhanyakude (5pm - 7pm)

Gazini

Mloli

Mfakubeka

Nyenyane

Thengani

Thandizwe

Pikinini

Myamazane

KwaMshudu

uMshwati (5am - 7am)

Broadmoor

Ekuthuleni

Swayimana

Vuka

Welgelegen

Ekhukanyeni

Gcumisa

Ingqayizivele

Kwasokesimbone

Mbeka

Mbhava

Odlameni

Saint Paul

Swayimana

Thuthuka

Vukani

Customers from affected areas are encouraged not to log a fault during this period.

Eskom urges customers to treat all installations as live.

Customers are advised to report any illegal activities on Eskom lines on the Eskom Crime Line number: 0800 11 27 22.

The Mercury

