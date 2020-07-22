These KZN areas will be without electricity on Thursday

Durban - Parts of the province will be without electricity during peak hours on Thursday while Eskom implements load reductions.

In a statement sent on Wednesday, Eskom said the operation will prevent network overloading caused by illegal connections, vandalised electricity infrastructure and bypassed meters.

Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations. It also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.

Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair.