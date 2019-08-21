South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed

Durban - A newly- released video of kidnapped South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has led to renewed calls for the government to work harder to bring him home. The video, almost three minutes long, showed Mohamed blindfolded in an underground holding cell.

He appealed to Dr Fekri Shabaan, who was involved with negotiations, to co-operate with his captors.

He said if this was not the case, “they will put a bullet in my head”.

Mohamed, abducted in Syria two years ago, is dressed in torn clothing and has dark circles under his eyes. He is blindfolded and taken out of the dwelling, where he is made to sit down while a man shaves his beard.

Mohamed is visibly shaking during the entire ordeal. He then speaks into the camera.

“These people are very angry with the way you are speaking with them, the way you are doing negotiations. My living conditions up until the last time you spoke to them were okay. My life has become very difficult. Please, I beg you Dr Fekri Shabaan, change the way you are speaking with them. Change the way you are negotiating with them and give them what they want,” he said.

Mohamed was kidnapped from outside a Syrian hospital in 2017. Since then, several videos have been released in which he conveys messages from his captors.

At the time of his abduction, the Gift of the Givers foundation intervened to assist in tracking him down and bringing him back to South Africa.

However, according to the Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, they had since stopped negotiations.

“The family had decided to bring in another person to help in the search and we decided to discontinue,” he said.

Speaking to The Mercury, Shabaan said he, too, had since stopped negotiations. Shabaan said there had been a breakdown in communications between him and the group believed to have taken Mohamed.

Mohamed’s sister, Sumaya, said the family were too distraught to speak to the media.

A source close to the family, who asked not to be named, said they were shocked by the video.

“We are all broken. All we can do is call for people to pray with us. This is too much, it’s beyond heartbreaking,” the source said.

The spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co- operation, Clayson Monyela, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of two South Africans who went missing while teaching in Vietnam, Faheema Abrahams, has had a heart attack. She said said it was spurred by claims that her son, Mushfiq Daniels, had been targeted by organ-harvesting syndicates in Vietnam.

She has appealed for people to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims.

Daniels, from Cape Town, and John Bothma from Kempton Park, disappeared in July and May respectively.

