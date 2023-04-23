Thief linked to business burglary in Durban arrested for copper theft

Durban – A Durban North copper thief, who has been linked to a business burglary was arrested on Thursday during a joint operation between the SAPS Durban K9 Unit and Marshall Security. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell, said at approximately 2;40pm Marshall Security’s Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a client reporting a theft in progress at a property in the Glen Hills area.

Powell said upon arrival, the suspect was spotted by members who immediately pursued the suspect. However, he said the suspect attempted to evade arrest by fence hopping from property to property. “Our dedicated team members were able to keep up with the suspect during the lengthy foot chase and were quickly joined by the SAPS Durban K9 Unit, who were patrolling the area,” he said.

Powell said with the assistance of the police, the armed response officers were able to apprehend the suspect after a thorough search. “The suspect was found with stolen copper pipes in his possession, which were taken from a premises. “Additionally, it was discovered that the suspect had threatened a homeowner on Harrison Drive with a knife while he was fence hopping,” he said.

He said the suspect was taken into custody by the Greenwood Park SAPS for attempted house robbery and theft. Powell said the suspect is known and was apprehended in September last year for housebreaking and theft in the area and has also been positively identified on CCTV footage for a business burglary on North Coast Road in March of this year. “This will be investigated further by the Greenwood Park SAPS,” he said.

Suspect arrested for housebreaking and theft in the Glen Anil area of Durban North in September last year. Picture: Marshall Security He thanked all Glen An-Hills Neighbourhood Watch members and other private security companies that assisted.