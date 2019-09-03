Durban - Several road surveillance cameras have been damaged along the N2 and N3 in recent weeks. It is alleged that thieves, who vandalise the cameras, are stealing their batteries and converters which are said to be very powerful conductors of electricity. The cameras are managed to the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral).

According to Sanral Eastern Region project manager, Seekandar Mahomed, the cameras are used to detect incidents on the road network.

“The information taken from the cameras is shared with all emergency services and the general public via our social media platforms, radio and roadside digital road sign boards,” he said.

Mahomed said when the cameras are damaged, the contractor does not have visuals from the road and cannot monitor routes and incidents.

He said the equipment that is damaged can cost anything between R20 000 to R40 000.

Mahomed said they are in talks with authorities to look at how to secure the cameras.

“We have looked at locking mechanisms that will be modified to combat vandalism,” he said.

DA councillor, Shaun Ryley, said the CCTV cameras were vital for the safety of road users.

“The cameras also help to keep us aware of traffic delays and road crashes,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the city’s disaster management teams is conducting an investigation.

“We condemn any act of vandalism to its infrastructure and it is appealing to all residents to work with the city to root out rogue elements that are associated with this behaviour,” he said.

Recently, The Mercury reported on how batteries were being stolen from cellphone towers.

MTN said they had to fork out more than R30m for damages and to beef up security following the rampant theft of cellphone tower batteries.

Seven incidents of theft and vandalism to cellphone towers belonging to MTN have occurred in the province since the beginning of August. Nationally, 727 incidents have been reported.

Anti crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, said the towers were being targeted by syndicates.

Commenting on the camera vandalism, Abramjee said criminals were continuing to strike.

“They are damaging infrastructure. The CCTV Camera damage is worrying. These cameras are expensive and the damage is extensive. Authorities need to move with speed and apprehend these criminals,” he said.

Abramjee said cameras are critical and it helps to combat crime and apprehend criminals. Technology is the future. We need to make sure we spread the reach of these cameras and the sabotage is a real worry.

The Mercury