Thieves target motorbikes, scooters, trailers and bicycles in and around Durban

Durban - There’s been a surge in theft and house-breaking incidents targeting motorbikes, scooters, trailers, and bicycles in and around Durban over the past few weeks.
Marshall’ Security’s managing director Tyron Powell says these crimes occur primarily during the early hours of the morning.
“As advocates for safety and well-being, we aim to raise awareness about this crime trend and provide essential safety tips to protect community members and their valuable possessions,”he said.
Powell said reports received by the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre indicated a significant increase in theft and housebreaking incidents, specifically targeting motorbikes, scooters, trailers, and bicycles.
“Suspects employ a specific modus operandi, which often involves cutting fences or derailing property gates to gain unauthorised entry. The occurrence of these incidents during the early hours emphasises the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures during this time,” he said.
Community encouraged to be vigilant, report criminality after apprehension of fence-hopping Durban North trespasser
Private security company recovers hijacked VW Polo within 6 minutes in KwaMashu
Copper thieves who may be linked to other cases in Durban North and Greenwood Park arrested
Motorist shot during hijacking in Durban, succumbs to his injury in hospital, vehicle recovered
Marshall Security offered advice on security measures to mitigate the risk of falling victim to these thefts:
- Lock and Secure Garages: Ensure that your garage is securely locked at all times. Consider installing sturdy locks and reinforcing entry points to deter potential intruders. Additionally, investing in an alarm system or security cameras can enhance protection.
- Adequate Lighting: Maintain well-lit surroundings around your property, especially near garages and areas where valuable items are stored. Sufficient lighting serves as a deterrent and increases the chances of identifying suspicious activities.
- Secure Valuables: If motorbikes, scooters, trailers, or bicycles are stored outside, ensure they are securely fastened or within the range of motion-activated beams or alarms. This way, any unauthorized movement will trigger an alert, allowing for timely intervention.
- Neighbourhood Watch: Foster a sense of community by participating in your local neighbourhood watch program. Collaborating with fellow residents enables increased vigilance, allowing for mutual support and the prompt reporting of any suspicious activities.
- Report Suspicious Behaviour: If you witness individuals acting suspiciously or notice signs of tampering with property gates or fences, report the incidents immediately to local law enforcement. Your timely reporting can aid in the prevention and detection of further crimes.
Powell said by implementing these security measures and remaining vigilant, residents could collectively protect themselves and their valuable possessions.
“Remember, safety is a shared responsibility, and together we can create a secure environment for all community members. Stay alert, report any suspicious activities, and take the necessary precautions to safeguard your property,” added Powell.