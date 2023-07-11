Thieves target motorbikes, scooters, trailers and bicycles in and around Durban

Durban - There’s been a surge in theft and house-breaking incidents targeting motorbikes, scooters, trailers, and bicycles in and around Durban over the past few weeks. Marshall’ Security’s managing director Tyron Powell says these crimes occur primarily during the early hours of the morning.

“As advocates for safety and well-being, we aim to raise awareness about this crime trend and provide essential safety tips to protect community members and their valuable possessions,”he said. Powell said reports received by the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre indicated a significant increase in theft and housebreaking incidents, specifically targeting motorbikes, scooters, trailers, and bicycles. “Suspects employ a specific modus operandi, which often involves cutting fences or derailing property gates to gain unauthorised entry. The occurrence of these incidents during the early hours emphasises the need for heightened vigilance and precautionary measures during this time,” he said.