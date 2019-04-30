One of the trucks that was torched on the N3 near Mooi River. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police are investigating yet another truck- burning incident, after one was set alight on the N3 in Mooi River on Sunday night. This was the third truck burned this past weekend, after one was burned near Howick on Sunday at midday and another burned near Durban.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they were investigating charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

“It’s alleged that the (complainant) was driving on the N3 freeway, Mooi River, when he noticed a group of protesters throwing stones at his truck. He stopped the truck, fled the scene and he later found the truck burning,” she said.

Attempts to speak to truck owners forum Positive Freight Solutions, unsuccessful yesterday.

The incident comes after seven trucks were burned in Mooi River last month. The violence started after local unemployed truck drivers alleged that freight companies hired foreigners instead of locals to drive their trucks.

A truck owner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “We have to keep our trucks on the road to be in business, but I’m very concerned about my trucks.”

He added that truck owners were worried about the lack of government action to address the matter. “Since we met with government officials, there has been no movement, there are no police on the N3. If the area is a hot spot, it doesn’t make sense not to police it.”

Sipho Zungu of the All Truck Drivers Foundation said they heard rumours that trucks were burned but knew nothing about it and their foundation was not involved in such behaviour.

He said since their meeting with Positive Freight Solutions last month there had been no new developments. Attempts to speak to the Department of Transport were unsuccessful.

