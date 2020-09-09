This is how Islamic institute plans to fight call to prayer ruling

Durban – THE Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute has applied to the Durban High Court to appeal a recent controversial ruling that silences its call to prayer after a neighbour complained that it interfered with his right to enjoyment of his property. The institute has argued in court papers that its constitutional right to freedom of religion had not been properly considered in granting the interdict against the call to prayer and that it was lodging the appeal in the interests of justice and public interest. The order was granted to Isipingo resident Chandra Ellaurie, who last month filed an application for an interdict to silence the call to prayer, to shut down the institution’s operations in the neighbourhood and to sell its property to the State or to a non-Muslim entity. The institute had opposed the application, contending that the call to prayer was not amplified and that neighbours living closer to the school had not complained. The second respondent, eThekwini Municipality, did not oppose the application.

Judge Sidwell Mngadi had ruled Ellaurie had proved the call to prayer interfered with his right to enjoyment of his property and ordered the institute must ensure calls to prayer made from its property were not audible within Ellaurie’s home, about 20m away.

In its notice of application for leave to appeal against the ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal, or alternatively the full court of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, the institute said it was appealing the judgment on several grounds.

The institute said that, first, the judge’s differentiation that section 15 (1) of the Constitution regarding freedom of religion “does not guarantee practice or manifestations of religion” such as the call to prayer was “incorrect and artificial” in the circumstances of the case.

“The call to prayer is part and parcel of the freedom to practise one’s religion and could not in the present matter have been differentiated and separated in this way,” the institute said.

“There is accordingly a reasonable prospect that another court will not make such a differentiation and will accordingly not seek to separate the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion from the so-called practice of religion.”

The institute argued that implicit in the right to freedom of religion was “the absence of coercion and restraint” and the court had “erred” in granting greater weight to Ellaurie’s right to undisturbed use of his property over the Madrasah, its pupils’ and members’ right to freedom of religion.

The second ground of the appeal, the institute contended in court papers, was that common law nuisance principles had not been applied.

It said an “incorrect legal test” had been applied and that the call to prayer was not amplified and was made for a few minutes at a time.

“An interference with the property rights of another is not actionable as a nuisance unless it is unreasonable.

“In order to determine whether an interference is unreasonable, a court is required to establish whether it is a “to be expected in the circumstances” interference, and is of a type which does not have to be tolerated under the principle of “give and take, live and let live”.

The institute also contended that there were reasonable prospects that another court would find that the call to prayer, “while subjectively offensive to the applicant, does not constitute a justiciable injury”.

“The applicant’s ‘offence’ is simply his doctrinal intolerance and opposition to the Islamic faith,” the institute said. The institute argued that the judgment was also “characterised by several other inconsistencies and errors” and that there were reasonable prospects that another court would hold that the applicant had failed to make a case.

“Given the far-reaching effect of the judgment on Madrasahs, mosques and other religious institutions (eg churches that ring bells before services) throughout South Africa, there are compelling reasons for leave to appeal to be granted both in the interests of justice and the public interest,” the institute contended.

