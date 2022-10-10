This is how much it will cost to apply for a passport from November

Durban - The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has amended the fees for South African passports and travel documents which will cost much more now. The department said in a statement that the amended fees, were published in Government Gazette No. 47256 on 06 October 2022, and come into operation on November 1, 2022.

The department said the South African Passports and Travel Documents Act, 1994, enables the Minister of Home Affairs to make regulations regarding the fees payable for the issuance of a South African Passport or Travel Document, in consultation with the Minister of Finance. It said the fee changes to passport and travel document come after a bench-marking exercise with other countries which found that our tariffs were up to three times lower. “The decision was also informed by the fact that production costs are much higher than what people are paying for our passports. This means the government is heavily subsidising passport holders when such a subsidy is not realised for ordinary ID applicants.

“We believe that the people who are able to travel out of the country are financially better off than ordinary citizens and they don’t need to be subsidised in the manner we have been doing,” said Motsoaledi. The department also said that fees payable for the issuing of South African passports and travel documents were last adjusted in 2011. The fees payable in respect of applications for a South African passport or travel document made within the republic are as follows:

Adult passport R600 for 32 pages (current fee R400); R1 200 for 48 pages (maxi, current fee R800) Child passport R600 (current fee R400) Official passport R600 (currently no charge) Diplomatic passport R600 (currently no charge) Document for travel purposes R600 (current fee R300) Crew member certificate R600 (current fee R350) The fees payable in respect of applications for a South African passport or travel document made outside of the republic, at Missions, Embassies or Consulates, are as follows: Adult passport R1 200 for 32 pages (current fee R400); R2 400 for 48 pages (maxi, current fee R800) Child passport R1 200 (current fee R400) Emergency travel certificate R140 (current fee R140). Motsoaledi also clarified that Home Affairs does not issue emergency passports. “The emergency travel certificate mentioned above is a document available only to South Africans stranded abroad. It helps them to come back home and when they arrive, the usefulness of the document lapses. There is no emergency travel certificate for South Africans who need to travel abroad,” he said.