This is why SA women drivers like to hoot

A recent survey conducted by insurance company 1st for Women to gauge if South African women keep their cool on the road, found that they frown on reckless behaviour on the roads and are less aggressive.

This survey followed an American Automobile Association (AAA) survey that found that men drive more aggressively than women.

The AAA survey stated that men outpace women in nearly every aggressive driving category including excessive speeding (52%), tailgating (37.8%), aggressive hooting (35.4%), running red lights (32.2%) and dangerous lane switching (31.5%).

However, women are not completely blameless according to 1st for Women, who found their results to be similar to the AAA survey.

Seugnette van Wyngaard, the head of 1st for Women, said more than 47% of women admitted to speeding while 25% aggressively hoot.

“Our research revealed that women frown upon reckless activities such as tailgating (8.3%), running red lights (11.1%) and dangerous lane switching (2.8%),” she said.

The survey found that to keep their cool on the road, 53% of women tended to leave earlier to ensure they have more time to get to their destination.

Fifty percent ignored aggressive drivers.

“The majority of survey respondents found that listening to gospel or R&B music helps soothes flaring tempers,” the survey found.

Van Wyngaard urged South African motorists to stick to the speed limit at all times.

“Speed is a factor in approximately one-third of fatal crashes on South African roads. Speeding not only increases your chances of having an accident but it also drastically increases the severity of a crash and injuries when it happens,” she said.