Thousands across KZN receive Social Relief Distress grant

Durban - More than 54 000 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants have been issued to people across KwaZulu-Natal, according to KZN premier Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala was speaking about the state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province in Mayville at the weekend. He said to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the social welfare of the provinces most vulnerable, the SRD was put in place as an intervention and managed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa); the Department of Social Development and through the Community Nutrition Development Centres. The R350 SRD is a temporary provision of assistance intended for persons in such dire material need that they are unable to meet their or their families' most basic needs. The SRD in KZN has been distributed as follows:

King Cetshwayo - 5983

Zululand - 8130

Umkhanyakude - 8337

EThekwini Metro - 4927

Ilembe - 1923

Ugu - 3899

Harry Gwala - 3078

Umgungundlovu - 3146

Amajuba - 3670

Umzinyathi - 7159

UThukela - 3886

Last week SASSA announced that 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants, who applied for the R350 Covid-19 were declined.

According to SASSA, the SRD is paid to South African citizens or permanent residents, who have insufficient means and meet one or more of the following criteria:

- The applicant is awaiting payment of an approved social grant.

- The applicant has been found medically unfit to undertake remunerative work for a period of less than 6 months.

- The bread winner is deceased and application is made within three months of the date of death.

- No maintenance is received from parent, child or spouse obliged in law to pay maintenance, and proof is furnished that efforts made to obtain maintenance have been unsuccessful.

- The bread winner of that person`s family has been admitted to an institution funded by the state (prison, psychiatric hospital, state home for older persons, treatment centre for substance abuse or child and youth care centre).

- The applicant has been affected by a disaster as defines in the Disaster Management Act or the Fund Raising Act, 1978.

- The person is not receiving assistance from any other organization or.

- Refusal of the application for social relief of distress will cause undue hardships.

Social Relief of Distress is issued monthly for a maximum period of 3 months. An extension a further three months may be granted in exceptional cases.

Note: No person who is in receipt of social grant may receive the grant and social relief of distress simultaneously. Any person who receive both social relief and grant at the same time must repay the value of the social relief of distress received.

This will be recovered from any social grant payment, including an arrears payment. However, where the person who is in receipt of a social grant received social relief of distress as a result of a disaster, that amount will not be recovered.

The Mercury