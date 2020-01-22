Thousands arrested during SAPS festive season operations









Police Minister Bheki Cele briefs media in Durban yesterday on festive period arrests and crime rates. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - More than 84 000 people, including 173 parolees, were arrested countrywide for various crimes during the festive period. This was disclosed by Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing in Durban yesterday. Of these, 17000 suspects are still behind bars awaiting court proceedings. Cele said he was convinced that alcohol remained the enemy of society and was the main driver of many “contact crimes”. Releasing a report on the SAPS Safer Festive campaign, he said that despite constant warnings, education and awareness campaigns, 24827 drunk drivers were arrested by police during the festive season.

Cele said that 4048 more people were arrested by the SAPS for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs this year compared with the previous festive period.

“During the same period, police shut down 6124 liquor stores and taverns due to non-compliance.”

He said that the festive season, which according to the SAPS calendar, runs from October 15 to January 11, saw a massive drop in most major crimes, with fewer people killed compared with last year.

“The national murder rate during this period declined by 1.4%. All crimes within the contact-crime category decreased, apart from common assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“Women and children were also safer this festive season, with sexual offences, which include crimes such as rapes, sexual assault and attempted sexual offences, down by 9.9%.

“There has also been a drop in all contact-related crimes, such as arson and malicious damage to property.

“Property-related crime, such as burglary at residential and non- residential premises, theft out of vehicles and stock theft, decreased by 10.2%,” said Cele.

He said that while numbers showed a decrease, there were still some “stubborn crimes” that needed urgent intervention and resources.

“Some 388 suspects have been arrested for car hijacking during this period.

“There were more carjackings and truck hijacking cases during the 2019 festive period, which increased by 11% and 9.0% respectively.”

According to Cele, police had confiscated 4831 firearms since the start of the season.

He said 2244 firearms, along with 36000 bullets, were also surrendered during the amnesty period.

KZN, he said, still remained third, with 339 returned guns, after Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Cele thanked the communities, Community Police Forums and neighbourhood groupings for working with the police “to ensure that criminality is not given a chance to flourish”.

