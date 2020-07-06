Thousands of pupils from hotspot areas go back to school

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A large number of schools in KwaZulu-Natal are located in areas where the virus is a serious threat, research by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has revealed. The department revealed yesterday that about 1400 schools in KwaZulu-Natal fall under areas that are considered to be hot spots. Thousands of grade 6 and 11 pupils are expected to return to class from today, while Grade R pupils would remain home a little longer. The national department directed that all Grade R pupils should return to school before the end of July. By the end of July, more than 2million pupils would be back in schools. The department said yesterday that it had decided to stagger the return of grades to school in July and August, to lower the risk of infections.

Education Department director-general Mathanzima Mweli said they had used geo-locations of the individual schools, in all 54 district municipalities, to determine where they were located in terms of the spread of the virus in communities.

The department measured the spread according to three categories: vigilance, emerging hot spots and hot spots.

He said schools that were located in areas that had been classified as emerging hot spots and hot spots should proceed with the reopening.

“The number of pupils that were supposed to be brought back was around 52% and this is the reason why we have staggered the return of more grades to school.”

The national picture showed that 12694 public schools, 739 independent schools and 198 special schools fell under the vigilance category, and 3587 public schools, 129 independent schools and 24 public schools were classified as emerging hot spots.

The department said in KZN there were 6096 schools and, from tomorrow, about 221865 pupils in Grade 6 would be back at schools and 212103 Grade 11 pupils would return to class.

It said 4105 public schools, 118 independent schools and 37 special schools fell in the vigilance category.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga gave an update on the department’s state of readiness to receive the remaining group of pupils.

She said, to date, 10000 teachers from the 400000 teacher population would work from home after being excused due to comorbidity issues.

She said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) agreed that those provinces that were not ready to receive Grade R should provide plans to ensure the reincorporation of Grade R pupils to schools.

“However, the provinces that are ready to receive Grade R pupils today can proceed to receive those pupils.

“What is critically important is that all Grade R and pre-Grade R pupils who have already returned to schools must remain in schools; and those schools that meet the health, safety and social distancing protocols, can reopen for their Grade R and pre-Grade R pupils,” she said.

Godwin Khosa, chief executive of the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT), said they had conducted research into the reopening of schools and were concerned about the availability of spaces in schools.

Khosa said even if the department were to purchase extra classes, they might not be available in a timely manner.

He said their research found that while teachers were complying with the Covid-19 regulations, including the washing of hands, the pupils were not complying with the wearing of masks and washing of hands. The situation was much worse in special needs schools

“There have been instances where pupils that have been given masks arrived in schools without those masks. We urge the parents to ensure that pupils do wear masks to schools,” he said.

The Mercury