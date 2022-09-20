Thousands of pupils who qualify for learner transport are not getting it because of budgetary constraints – KZN Education HOD

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education head Nkosinathi Ngcobo says although more than 100 000 pupils were in need of transport to and from school, only 60 000 were getting it because of department’s budget constraints. Ngcobo was speaking after a visit to the accident scene where 20 people were killed, including 18 pupils, when a truck ploughed into a bakkie on the N2 in Pongola.

He said the department wanted to clarify that the accident was not linked to learner transport provided by the department. “The department provides learner transport for just over 60 000 learners but the demand for learner transport is well over 100 000. “In other words, there are learners who deserve and should be getting learner transport but they are not getting it because of budget constraints that are facing the department,” he said.

Ngcobo said the policy states that a pupil must not travel more than 5km to school. “It should not be a journey of 10km both ways but because of the vastness of the province and the topography of the province you do find that there are a number of learners who actually qualify to get learner transport but they are not getting it,” he said. Ngcobo said the department was continually trying to add to the number of buses it had.

“But of course we can only do so much with the budget that we actually have,” he said. According to Ngcobo, some pupils used privately arranged transport, particularly if they were attending schools of choice. “The accident that just happened in Pongola was one such example where the transport that was being used by the learners had been arranged privately between the owner of the vehicle and the parents of the learners and most of them were actually going to schools of choice rather than schools of need,” he said.

He added, however, that “it doesn't matter whether it is privately arranged or learner transport, all lives are precious and all lives are important to us as the Department of Education”. Ngcobo appealed to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road. “Accidents that happen affect us as a system and as a sector and that is why we are appealing to all road users to be mindful of the rules of the road. Don't overtake where it is not allowed or where there is a possibility that another car might be coming and facing you as you overtake which could lead to a head-on collision,” he said.

