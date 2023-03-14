Thousands of residents to benefit from multi-million rand water project in Ilembe

Durban - MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Bongi Sithole-Moloi has confirmed that contractors have commenced with a multi-million rand water project in the Ilembe District. Sithole-Moloi said contractors were set to start with the Umshwathi Phase 5 Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which will bring water to thousands of households within the Ndwedwe Local Municipality.

She said that on Tuesday they had met with the communities in Bhamshela Ward 6, where they officially introduced the contractors that will undertake the project which is scheduled to be completed in 2025. “The handover of the project site to contractors marks an important milestone in the provincial government’s efforts to improve access to water for rural communities. As a provincial government, we believe that water is life and that residents' right to safe drinking water must be upheld. Through this project, 25000 people from 3210 households will receive piped water connections to their homes,” she said. The MEC said that through this project, the Ilembe District was improving access to safe, reliable, and sustainable potable water supply in rural communities.

She said the project will serve both the Ndwedwe and Maphumulo local municipalities, where yard taps will be connected. “The project is being implemented in three contracts with a budget of R225 million between 2022 and 2025. Umshwathi Contract 1 is valued at R68 million, and Contract 2 at R90 million, and Contract 3 at R85 million, with about 120 job opportunities estimated,” said the MEC. The MEC said the project will start at Nondabula in Ward 9 and go all the way to KwaThayela in Ward 8.