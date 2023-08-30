Thousands raised in telethon but more help needed for Edith Benson babies’ home in Durban

Durban - Child Welfare Durban and District and the Sibaya Community Trust said more than R300000 had been raised for the rebuilding of the Edith Benson Babies’ Home through the Dial For A Child Telethon held last week at the home in Sherwood. The babies’ home was destroyed in a fire in 2018.

Jane Pillay, trust fund manager of Sibaya Community Trust, said over R300 000 was raised over the two-day period. “The final figures from the telethon is yet to come in as a good number of people made the calls remotely from their own premises, the totals could exceed R400000 in collections.”

Among the participants were the CEO of Lenmed Ethekwini Heart Hospital, Niresh Bechan, Deshun Naidoo, head of Operations at Sibaya Casino and trustee of Sibaya Community Trust, CEO of Topmarketers, a petroleum company, Stanton Johnson, Sheena Ragavjee and an attorney from the DSK group and many others. Pillay added though the event was successful, members of the public could still assist as R2.5 million was needed. “We all know people, if we called 10 of our contacts to pledge, the funds raised would have allowed for us to reach the target of the shortfall of around R2.5million for the finishings of the homes.”

Pillay urged companies with corporate social investment budgets to assist with the completion of the home. “Sibaya Community Trust, through Vivian Reddy, founder and chairman, invested R7.5m to get the project off the ground and we are delighted that we have reached roof level, with painting and tiling taking place currently. “The project is a massive one. There is a wish list which includes landscaping, Astroturf, tarring, fencing, office furniture, baby cots and cupboards among the other items.”

Rajan Pillay, the GM of Child Welfare Durban and District, said he was pleased with the efforts made by the participants and thanked them for going out of their way to assist. “The rebuilding of Edith Benson Babies’ Home will provide the safety that our abused, neglected and vulnerable need.” Pillay urged donors to join forces with them by pledging towards this much needed facility in Durban.