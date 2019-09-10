Thousands of passengers have been left stranded after British Airways (BA) grounded all its flights yesterday, after wage negotiations between BA and the British Airline Pilot Association, Balpa, reached a stalemate. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Durban - Thousands of passengers have been left stranded after British Airways (BA) grounded all its flights yesterday, after wage negotiations between BA and the British Airline Pilot Association, Balpa, reached a stalemate. BA issued a statement on its website warning travellers to stay away from the airport yesterday and today.

Travellers who have booked tickets with BA for September 27, when another strike is expected to be held have been urged to ensure that their tickets are up-to-date in case their flights are affected. “We understand the frustration and disruption Balpa’s strike action has caused you.

“After many months of trying to resolve the pay dispute, we are extremely sorry that it has come to this.

“Unfortunately, with no detail from Balpa on which pilots would strike, we had no way of predicting how many would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly, so we had no option but to cancel nearly 100% of our flights.

“We remain ready and willing to return to talks with Balpa,” BA said on its website.

BA’s CityFlyer, Sun-Air and Comair flights were not affected.

“British Airways needs to wake up and realise its pilots are determined to be heard,” said Balpa’s general secretary, Brian Strutton.

He said pilots had previously taken big pay cuts to help the company through hard times.

“Now BA is making billions of pounds of profit, its pilots have made a fair, reasonable and affordable claim for pay and benefits. Balpa has consistently offered chances for the company to negotiate a way forward.

“British Airways must now put the needs of its staff and passengers first and accept that its pilots will not be bullied or fobbed off,” he said.

Strutton said the pilots, whose dispute was with the company’s highly paid management and not with passengers, walked out after earlier negotiations broke down and the company’s subsequent refusal to consider alternative proposals or to get back together for further constructive talks.

Durban pastor, Siyabonga Nzimande, who is in the UK for the UN Ending Aids Conference, said that while he had not been affected as he was using a different airline, several conference candidates had been delayed due to the strike.

The Mercury