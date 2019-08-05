Leaders at Avoca Hills Khabazela Groove Teddy Mngadi (ward committee leader), Pete Graham (ward councillor) and France Mchunu (induna) Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Thousands of title deeds for homes in Mount Moriah, Avoca Hills and Mount Royal have yet to be handed over to the home owners. This is according to residents, who say they have been living in the homes for more than 10 years.

In Khabazela Village in Avoca Hills, residents who received their homes more than 15 years ago are threatening to embark on a protest because they still do not have title deeds.

This is according to the community’s committee chairperson, Teddy Mngadi, who said that the community was tired of being ignored by the municipality.

Mngadi alleged that some residents had been evicted from their homes by the municipality after the main owner of the house died.

“If the person whom the house was handed over to dies, the municipality then takes back the house and does not want to hand over the title deeds to the next of kin.

“They don’t even care about the remaining family,” said Mngadi.

He said of the 505 houses in Khabazela none had title deeds.

Mount Moriah community member Mumtaz Saruk said that she has been living in her house for more than 13 years but does not have the title deed for the home.

Saruk said that she and other residents were told that they would get the title deeds as soon as they were processed.

“We are paying all our bills but still we are being ignored. When we call and ask about this issue, the housing department tells us that they will sort them out.

“What is sad is that the property still belongs to the municipality and they don’t want to hand it over to us,” said Saruk.

Pete Graham, ward councillor for the area, said there were about 2500 houses in Avoca Hills where the owners had not received title deeds.

“This is a serious problem, more than 2600 houses in Mouth Moriah and 1600 houses in Mount Royal don’t have title deeds,” said Graham.

He said that the community was fed up and had threatened to shut down the roads and march to City Hall.

“We have begged, sent people to Shell House (the municipal office), but there is no one who is willing to assist us with our query.

“All we want is people to be given papers for the land that they live on and that belongs to them,” he said.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said there were plans in progress to provide title deeds for the residents and that the residents would be advised in due course.

“The city is currently consulting with the provincial Department of Human Settlements regarding the title deeds for all of those areas.

“The city had to consult with the province as there were some issues raised regarding some of the sites. We are, however, trying our best to fast-track the process,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury