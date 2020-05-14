Threats to shut Ladysmith again over mayor's return

Durban - The community of Ladysmith has threatened to shut down the town again after the controversial mayor of Alfred Duma local municipality, Vincent Madlala, went back to work. Madlala had been on voluntary sick leave for two months, while the allegations against him were being investigated. Earlier this year, the community engaged in violent protests that led to the northern KwaZulu-Natal town being shut down, as people demanded the intervention of the provincial government. The protesters accused Madlala of corruption, nepotism, crippling service delivery and being involved in the ongoing taxi violence in the area. According to Andile Hlatshwayo, chairperson of the community organisation Ubumbano Lokuthula, which led the protests, they were alerted about Madlala’s return to office by some municipal workers.

He said the news of Madlala’s return had since spread like wildfire across the community, fuelling calls for another violent protest in the town, regardless of the lockdown.

“Madlala thinks we are playing or we are afraid of him. The provincial government might be, but we are not. For him to go back to the office just shows how much the view of the community is not that of our provincial leaders. We are being disrespected and taken for granted,” he said.

Hlatshwayo said that the only reason they decided to halt the protests was that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala had promised that during Madlala’s sick leave, they would be investigating the allegations levelled against him.

He said since Zikalala promised to have the allegations investigated about two months ago, there had been no communication between them, and the investigating officer had not been appointed.

“We have been engaging with various leaders in the Ladysmith community, and people are angry and want to shut down the town. I have since communicated with Zikalala and he is telling us that they also did not know about Madlala’s return,” said Hlatshwayo.

He also said they had given the provincial government a deadline of today or the community would bring the town to a standstill.

Madlala confirmed to The Mercury that he had returned to work as his sick leave had ended.

“I was on sick leave for two months and everyone is aware of that, and it has since ended,” said Madlala, refusing to comment further.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphalala, was also contacted for comment, but no response was received by time of publication.

The Mercury