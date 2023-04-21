Three alleged shoplifters caught red-handed at a shopping centre on the KZN north coast

Durban – The suspicious behaviour of three suspects, who took turns going into a shopping centre repeatedly in Salt Rock on the KZN North Coast, resulting in their apprehension when they could not produce receipts for the groceries they had in their possession. IPSS Security said in a statement that at approximately 12.30 on Wednesday afternoon, our control room was alerted by its guards of a suspicious vehicle that had entered a local shopping centre in the Salt Rock area.

The security company said immediately its CCTV operators located the vehicle while controllers dispatched multiple units to the area including the tactical team. “Our CCTV operators began to monitor the suspicious behaviour of 3 unknown suspects who for 30 minutes separately entered and exited the stores returning multiple times to their vehicle to off load an unknown amount of items,” said the statement. According to the security company, as the vehicle was preparing to leave the centre the teams stopped the vehicle and asked the suspects if they could please produce their sales receipt for the multiple items found in their possession.

“The suspects could not offer an explanation as to how the goods were obtained or produce a receipt for said goods,” it said. IPSS Security said the suspects and stolen goods were handed over to the SAPS for further investigations and processing. “Well done to our team for the successful arrests and recovery of the stolen goods,” said the security company.

Three suspects were apprehended and handed over to police for allegedly shoplifting from a shopping centre in Salt Rock on the KZN north coast. Picture: IPSS Security.