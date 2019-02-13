IOL

DURBAN - A fast food outlet and a delivery man on a motorbike were among the victims of three robberies in Glenwood and in the CBD on Monday night. Armed robbers held up staff at a fast-food outlet in Che Guevara Road at about 9.20pm, Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said yesterday.

“Four suspects, at least two of them armed, walked into the fast food outlet pretending to be customers who wanted to place an order. Two of the suspects allegedly pulled out their firearms and robbed the staff of R7000 and three cellphones. They fled in a silver Toyota Corolla Quest,” he said.

Umbilo police officers are investigating .

Earlier, at about 7.45pm, armed robbers held up a delivery man in Glenwood Drive where he was about to deliver a meal.

“The driver pulled up at the property on his motorcycle to deliver food to a resident, who had unlocked the gate to accept the delivery, when a gang of four suspects arrived in a silver Toyota,” Mathios said.

“Two armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle and pointed firearms at them. The resident managed to go back into his property and lock the gate. The suspects allegedly robbed the delivery man of R1000 in cash, a cellphone, a power bank and two parcels of food,” he said.

Mathios said it was unclear at this stage whether the same gang was involved in both crimes.

In a third armed robbery in Stalwart Simelane Street in the CBD at about 8.45pm armed suspects held up students and a security guard.

“A gang of seven suspects, at least one of them armed with a firearm, allegedly accosted a group of students who were standing outside the building. One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the students and two of the students ran into the building with the suspects in pursuit,” Mathios said.

“The suspects allegedy robbed the security guard of his wallet which contained R150 in cash, his driver’s licence and bank card. They also robbed two female students of their cellphones and other valuables,” he said. Police are investigating.

- THE MERCURY