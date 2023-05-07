Independent Online
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Three by-elections set for KZN this month

A close-up view of an IEC ballot box

There are three by-elections set for municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal this month. File Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - Political parties are gearing for a series of by-elections that will be taking place in KwaZulu-Natal on May 24.

The by-elections will be taking place in Ward 73 in Chatsworth where the councillor resigned earlier this year, in Ward 15 in Mandeni Municipality in northern KZN due to the councillor’s death and in Ward 12 in uMzimkhulu Local Municipality, in southern KZN where the councillor also died earlier this year.

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said they had made all the necessary preparations for the by-elections set to take place before the end of the month.

Following the IFP recording of wins in by-elections in recent times including winning some wards from the ANC, the contests are being keenly watched with some believing they set a tone for next year’s national and provincial elections.

In March, the IFP won two wards in Nongoma, uMvoti, and last month won in uMhlabuyalingana, it won Ward 19 which had been previously controlled by the ANC.

The IFP leadership has attributed its strong showing in the by-elections to the legacy and track record of its founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

THE MERCURY

