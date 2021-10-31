Three dead after attempted fuel theft at Transnet Petroleum Pipeline in Jacobs

DURBAN - Transnet Pipelines has confirmed that three people have died after an attempted fuel theft incident caused a massive fire in Horseshoe Road, Jacobs, today. A fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning sending large plumes of black smoke into the air.

Transnet Pipelines spokesperson Saret Knoetze said that Transnet Pipelines National Operations immediately shut down the pipeline when notified about the fire. “Transnet Pipelines received notification of a fire at Horseshoe Road which is in close proximity to the fuel pipeline. The Transnet Pipelines National Operations Centre immediately shut down the pipeline and activated the emergency response plan,” she said. Knoetze said that eThekwini Disaster Management, the SAPS, Fire Departments and Spill response, responded to the fire with preliminary assessment indicating a botched fuel theft on the pipeline.

“Emergency response teams, including eThekwini Disaster Management, SAPS, Fire Departments and Spill response are on site. “The preliminary assessment indicates a botched fuel theft incident on the pipeline, and investigations are ongoing,” she said. Knoetze said the current focus was to extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and environment.

“Remediation work and business continuity management processes have been activated. The current focus is to extinguish the fire and minimise the impact on the community and environment,” said Knoetze. Earlier yesterday (Sun), eThekwini Municipality cautioned residents in the vicinity of the Jacobs fire to remain doors. Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said residents should remain indoors if smoke was heavy as it posed a health risk.