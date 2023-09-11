Three dead and nine injured in KZN road accidents

Durban - Three people died and a further nine were injured in accidents in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. Yesterday morning, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson reported that one person had been killed in a serious collision on the corner of Edwin Swales and Titren Road in Seaview, Durban.

Jamieson ALS Paramedics said a taxi and a super bike had collided. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the biker, a male in his twenties, had sustained major injuries and was in a critical condition. Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene, however his injuries were too severe and despite all efforts he died on the scene,” said Jamieson. Jamieson said SAPS and the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) were in attendance.

In another accident yesterday morning, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a 19-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle accident on Bond Street in Mt. Moreland near Verulam.

“Reaction officers were dispatched and found the dirt bike in a bush. A 25-year-old male sustained severe injuries, while a 19-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” he said. One person died and another was injured in a motorcycle accident on Bond Street in Mt. Moreland near Verulam. Picture: Rusa

Meanwhile, on Friday, Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to Haza Road in Mpophomeni west of Pietermaritzburg for a head-on collision. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said when paramedics arrived, they discovered that a taxi and a car had collided head on.

“One person was found to be trapped in the car and had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene by Midlands EMS paramedics. A further eight people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate,” he said. Robertson said all patients were treated on the scene before being transported to various hospitals.