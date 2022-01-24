Three dead, seven injured in drive-by shooting in KwaMakhutha, near Toti

DURBAN – Three people have died and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting in KwaMakhutha, outside eManzimtoti on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting occurred yesterday at 4pm.

She said that police officers received a report of a shooting on Bra Mbatha Lane in the KwaMakhutha area and proceeded to the scene. “Upon arrival at the location, police witnessed the bodies of three men, aged between 24 and 28, with gunshot wounds to the body,” she said. Mbele said all three were rushed to a nearby clinic where they succumbed to their injuries upon arrival.

“It is alleged that a group of men were sitting under a tree when an unknown vehicle drove by. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire at the group, killing three and injuring seven others,” she said. The seven men were transported to a hospital for medical attention, she said. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established as investigations are ongoing,” said Mbele.

Police said charges of murder and attempted murder were opened at KwaMakhutha SAPS for further investigation. The Mercury reported today that a 35-year-old man was gunned down inside a convenience store in eManzimtoti on Saturday. The incident took place on Kingsway Road at 11am.