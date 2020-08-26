Three gunned down in Taylor’s Halt drive-by shooting

Durban - Three men were gunned down in what appears to be another drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal on this afternoon. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the men had stopped at the side of the road in Taylor’s Halt in Pietermaritzburg when they were shot at. They had been repairing a vehicle when another vehicle drove past. “The occupants in the vehicle opened fire towards them, fatally wounding three males. They are believed to be in their early 30s. ’’The fourth victim managed to escape with injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Gwala said.

She said Taylor’s Halt SAPS have opened charges of murder and attempted murder.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medics assessed three patients lying on the floor who had showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased on the scene.

“A fourth patient was found some distance from the scene of the shooting with minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet,” he said.

The shooting comes just hours after four men were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Adams Mission on the KZN south coast. At the time, the deceased and a woman were seated a double-cab parked at a T-Junction.

Gwala said the group was attacked by unknown suspects who fired shots at their vehicle.

“Four males aged between 40 to 56 were declared dead at the scene whilst a 44 year old woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. KwaMakhutha police are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder,” she said.

The motive for both shootings remain unknown at this stage.

Several drive-by shootings have taken place in KZN since the beginning of the year, claiming the lives of more than five people and leaving scores more wounded.

Earlier this month, Durban comedian Andrew Hughes, was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Wentworth’s Lansdowne Road.

The Mercury