Durban - Three Sunningdale house robbery suspects believed to be linked to a string of other robberies were arrested while fleeing the scene with the home- owner’s Mercedes-Benz yesterday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the woman was asleep at her home in Sunningdale, Durban North, when three unknown men, aged between 21 and 30, entered her house after cutting through a gate in the early hours of the morning.

“They attacked the victim and stole a TV set, jewellery, cellphones and other household items.

“They loaded all these items into the victim’s vehicle,” said Gwala, adding that the victim activated the panic alarm and police officers from the Durban North police station responded, together with security officials.

Marshall Security, which responded to the alert, said a description of the vehicle was distributed to all vehicles in the area and a vehicle matching the description was spotted travelling on Umhlanga Rocks Drive by members of their Special Operations Team.

Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the vehicle was followed towards uMhlanga Rocks and onto the N2 southbound carriageway, where a high-speed chase ensued.

“In an attempt to evade arrest the suspect vehicle turned off at the M25 KwaMashu Highway off-ramp where the driver lost control of the stolen Mercedes-Benz, causing it to overturn,” he said.

Gwala said all three suspects were apprehended at the scene.

“Two suspects sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where they are held under police guard,” said Gwala.

Van Reenen said various housebreaking implements such as bolt cutters as well as stolen items were recovered by the police.

He added that all the suspects are believed to be linked to numerous incidents of house robberies in the Sunningdale, Summerset Park and La Lucia suburbs.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon.

Meanwhile, Hillcrest police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as a housebreaking and theft case that occurred in the area a week ago.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, police were conducting an operation aimed at crime prevention and arresting wanted suspects. While proceeding along M13 highway police officers spotted a vehicle with three occupants.

Police instructed them to stop but they then fled on foot into the bushes. A shootout ensued which resulted in one suspect, aged 25, being fatally wounded. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested.

The third suspect fled into the bushes and managed to evade arrest.

THE MERCURY