Pictures: Supplied

Durban - Three people aged between 19 and 23 are set to make their first appearance in the Nsimbini Magistrate's Court on Thursday, following a murder on Youth Day. KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the three allegedly kidnapped and assaulted 30-year-old Sphamandla Hlengwa after accusing him of theft.

"It is alleged that the men took Hlengwa to a certain house in Adams Mission where he was severely assaulted. One of the suspects left to his house to sleep leaving the victim behind with the other two suspects. After a short while he received a call from one of the suspects informing him that Hlengwa passed away and he instructed them to report the matter to the police but they refused," she said.

Mbele said Hlengwa's family became concerned when he did not return home.

"They decided to searched for him and also informed the police. Information was received that three known men were seen assaulting Hlengwa. After an intensive investigation the suspects led the police to the dense bushes in Emsahweni near Umkhuphulangwenya River in Adams," she said.

Hlengwa's body was found buried in a shallow grave. According to a source, the men accused Hlengwa of stealing a pair of shoes.

SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue managed to find Hlengwa's remains and the body was handed over to police for further processing.

The incident has moved police to warn residents not to take the law into their own hands.





The Mercury