Three killed as blaze razes 28 shacks in Cato Crest









Three people were killed and dozens of shacks were razed in a fire in Cato Crest, Mayville, on Friday. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Three people were killed and 47 people were left homeless after a fire razed several shacks at an informal settlement in Cato Crest, Mayville, on Friday. A 17-year-old died on the scene while Nhlakanipho Shozi and Sibusiso Ntuli died in hospital. Sandile Ntuli, the sister of Sibusiso, said her brother was a jovial and loving person. “We lost everything in the fire even our ID books were burnt,” said Ntuli. Nomaphelo Ngcolo, 38, who also lost everything in the fire, said it had spread fast.

“I survived by the grace of God, we still don’t know what caused the fire.”

Anelia Raseepho said her 6-year child was upset as his suit for his pre-school graduation had been burnt in the fire.

“I was at church when the incident happened and the children were with their father in the separate area,” said Raseepho.

The victims thanked the Department of Human Settlements, the ward councillor and eThekwini Municipality for supplying them with materials so that they could rebuild their houses.

When The Mercury visited the area, community members were offloading the materials provided by the department to rebuild their homes.

Ward committee member Sthembiso Mlungwana said the department and the municipality had responded swiftly to the incident.

EThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the city had been informed that 28 structures were burned, displacing 47 people.

“The city has provided temporary relief in the form of food, water, blankets and mattresses to the affected persons. A report has also been compiled for circulation among stake-holders for further intervention.”

Human Settlements and Public Works MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said she would like to convey her deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and she wished a speedy recovery for those who were injured as a result of the fire.

“On hearing of the fire tragedy late Friday evening, the Department had activated the Disaster Management Centre of eThekwini Municipality to conduct an assessment so as to determine the immediate assistance that could be provided to the victims of the shack fire hence provision was made for the building materials to be supplied.”

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the inquest dockets were being investigated by Cato Manor SAPS.

“It is alleged that on Saturday morning, about 30 shacks caught fire at an informal settlement in Cato Crest. A 16-year-old boy who was in one of the shacks was burnt to death and two died in hospital,” said Gwala.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

The Mercury