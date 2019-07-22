Durban - ONE PERSON died and three others were left seriously injured in a head-on collision on the Hans Dettman Highway near Shallcross yesterday. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the driver was found trapped in the wreckage of one vehicle with major injuries.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do and the man was declared dead on the scene. Three others from the second vehicle had sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals,” said Jamieson.

Also yesterday morning, a woman died after her vehicle crashed through a barrier and landed in a river along the R620 Marine Drive in Uvongo on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the car landed in the St Michael’s River.

“Lifeguards managed to pull an adult female from the submerged car. However, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead,” said Herbst.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Port Shepstone police station.

On Friday, one person died and another was critically injured when a truck and light motor vehicle collided near Maidstone in Tongaat.

IPSS Medical Rescue said paramedics found both driver and passenger trapped in the bakkie.

“Unfortunately, the driver was declared dead by paramedics. The passenger was in a critical condition and while under the care of IPSS and Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital medics the jaws of life were used to free him from the wreckage before taking him to a nearby hospital for further care,” IPSS said.

